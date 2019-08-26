As Sealed Air New (SEE) Valuation Declined, Cipher Capital LP Cut Its Holding; Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 7,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,684 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 43,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 1.66M shares traded or 33.08% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 3.12 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 13/03/2018 – ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 29/05/2018 – APS ENERGIA SA APEP.WA – ALSO SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASING DEAL WITH ING LEASE POLSKA FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED REAL ESTATE

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 29,081 shares to 103,162 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 142,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,055 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).