As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Value Declined, Rivulet Capital Has Upped Position; Spruce House Investment Management Lifted Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $50.15 Million; Stock Price Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 619,176 shares traded or 27.89% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 583,889 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

