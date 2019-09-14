As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Position by $14.15 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Microstrategy (MSTR) Position by $13.27 Million; Stock Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05 million, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 94,804 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 336,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.85M, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 1.25M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank reported 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 16,179 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 8,700 shares. 10,546 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 927 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Jbf Cap has 0.05% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 69,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 113,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 10,642 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,156 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 87,600 shares to 401,347 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,508 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: MicroStrategy (MSTR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares to 306,500 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 50,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HII) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.