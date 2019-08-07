As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Lifted Holding; Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.61 million shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Ca reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 92,111 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 168,765 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,045 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability holds 3.25M shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,769 shares. 82,631 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Ltd Co. Sky Invest Ltd Liability has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,913 shares. Patten Group Inc has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,669 shares. 65,116 were accumulated by Numerixs Techs. Moreover, Amer National Company Tx has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 609,448 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested in 3.22% or 957,416 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 27,236 shares.