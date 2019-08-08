As Sealed Air New (SEE) Share Value Declined, Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $10.33 Million; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Value Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Holding by $1.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 239,385 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34 million, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 211,270 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 5,575 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 605,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,360 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has 724,274 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Bard Associates Inc owns 16,423 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 5 shares. Fil Limited has 265,577 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Citigroup owns 0.03% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 291,791 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 69,293 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 48,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $210.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

