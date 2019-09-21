As Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Holding; As Berkley W R (WRB) Market Valuation Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Holding by $599,300

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 336,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.85 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47,557 shares to 330,595 shares, valued at $46.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,719 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

