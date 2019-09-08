As Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Value Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased by $1.85 Million Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $3.67 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 171,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 207,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 40,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 279,809 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 2.44M shares traded or 92.28% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 218,252 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $82.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 675,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,189 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

