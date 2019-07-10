As Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Valuation Declined, Rivulet Capital Increased Holding by $2.24 Million; Morningstar (MORN) Stake Has Boosted by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc. (MORN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.29. About 72,053 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/05/2018 – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA CBA.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$83 FROM A$85; RATING ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$8.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice; 19/04/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.40 FROM A$3.60; RATING ACCUMULATE; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.20 FROM A$3.88; RATING HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Research Shows Record Flows to Target-Date Funds as Low-Cost, Passive Series Dominate; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $11B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY ACTIVE FUNDS IN MARCH; 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 877,055 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $10.89 million activity.