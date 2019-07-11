As Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Valuation Declined, Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Stake by $2.24 Million; Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $790,000 as Valuation Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.18. About 95,081 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 825,203 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 27.13 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

