As Sealed Air New (SEE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Its Position; As Franklin Res (BEN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $8.75 Million Its Holding

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86M, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 2.67 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52M, up from 482,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 859,379 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 82% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ben & Jerry’s eyes cannabis-infused ice cream – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Appoints Matthew Nicholls as Chief Financial Officer; 30-Year Veteran Ken Lewis to Retire from the Company – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Templeton Investments Announces Acquisition of Alternative Credit Manager Benefit Street Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $317.14M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.