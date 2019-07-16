As Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Value Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased by $904,468 Its Position; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,522 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 2.18 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 10.04M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23,479 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $43.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,495 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 112,094 shares. Franklin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 1.09 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 401,815 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 21,623 shares. 12,308 are owned by Oppenheimer And. 786,494 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 57,760 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 72 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.76M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 117,596 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 23,335 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Choate Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,848 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors reported 0.8% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc, Japan-based fund reported 5.96M shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 4,676 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 597 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.16% or 46,862 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru holds 196,103 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,391 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 145,534 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,084 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 5,929 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 184,163 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 140,310 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 10,667 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 4,051 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,459 shares to 49,158 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.