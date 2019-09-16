As Seagate Technology (STX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Upped Its Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.93 Million as Market Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388.79M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.27. About 3.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook Faces Growing Pressure Over Data and Privacy Inquiries; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a House panel on April 11; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 8298.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 96,590 shares as the company's stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 97,754 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60B, up from 1,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 800,314 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.12 million shares stake. Cypress Funds Ltd reported 6.69% stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,277 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 11,890 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Pictet National Bank & Trust And Trust Ltd holds 34,126 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Ami Invest Mgmt holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,847 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 5.00M shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First National holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,415 shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Strategic Financial Serv owns 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,523 shares. Adage Prns Grp Lc invested in 2.93M shares or 1.41% of the stock. Granite Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.87% or 84,308 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & Assoc has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 63,317 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $62.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 54,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,961 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 841 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 54,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Prns Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,449 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 2.86M shares. The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,551 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.49 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 17,450 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 5,114 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0.04% or 1.69 million shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 11,732 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Burney Company has 6,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,916 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siderurgic.Nac.Adr (NYSE:SID) by 1,475 shares to 554 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde (Call) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Paired (NYSE:CCL).

