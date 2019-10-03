As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Valuation Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Position; Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $562,743 as Market Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.44M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 335.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 22,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 29,027 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 706,187 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance invested in 0.02% or 354,613 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 28,924 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 146,739 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,254 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Manhattan Co stated it has 239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Limited reported 6,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 566,403 shares. Bartlett & Com Llc invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 260 shares. Gam Ag reported 299,633 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp owns 1,107 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares to 431,679 shares, valued at $22.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse (NYSE:TLK) by 15,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,376 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 14,352 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 11,442 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc reported 282,026 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 24,127 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.68 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,500 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 945,148 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 9,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 71,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 4,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 455,125 shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 39,905 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 8,255 shares to 94,752 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 17,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.