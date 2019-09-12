As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Valuation Declined, Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Stake; Ejf Capital Increases Holding in First Utd (FUNC)

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 59,122 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 42,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Utd Corp (FUNC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 158,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% . The hedge fund held 442,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, up from 283,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 10,095 shares traded. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Lc has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 383,639 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 108,698 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 0.05% or 895,504 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 33,009 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 108,996 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,195 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.89M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bell Bankshares holds 0.61% or 57,691 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.11% or 20,345 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,224 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co holds 5,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold FUNC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 17.16% more from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd reported 442,775 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has 43,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Moreover, Castine Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.89% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 15,039 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 35,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) for 17 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,644 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 25,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 263,864 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 41,836 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% stake. 315,374 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. 70 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9,828 activity. Another trade for 160 shares valued at $3,021 was made by McCullough John on Thursday, May 2. Ruddell Gary also bought $109 worth of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares. RUDY IRVIN ROBERT had bought 9 shares worth $197 on Thursday, August 1. 24 shares valued at $525 were bought by Rodeheaver Carissa Lynn on Thursday, August 1.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 68,541 shares to 161,122 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,872 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).