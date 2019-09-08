As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Cornerstone Advisors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $222.23 million for 15.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests has 21,623 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 21,700 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 64,360 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 13,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 56,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Parametric Assocs Ltd Co invested in 1.70M shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 32,215 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa accumulated 45,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd invested in 0.03% or 625 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 0% or 20,503 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 6,276 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa invested in 0.03% or 7,622 shares. 59,148 were reported by Argi Inv Svcs Llc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,741 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability. Community Serv Grp Ltd Company holds 21,477 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Street Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.19% or 1,622 shares. First Manhattan reported 44,603 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 4,344 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S R Schill & Associates stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco reported 875,114 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security invested in 1.64% or 5,929 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,991 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc owns 103 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 7,263 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio.

