As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut by $470,141 Its Position; Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Cut Its Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 953,038 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,020 shares to 169,048 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $222.23M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,257 shares to 43,133 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

