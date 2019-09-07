As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $470,141; Highline Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Meritor (MTOR) by $8.49 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 424,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.78 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 511,772 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Troy-based Meritor opens $36.5 million axle assembly facility in India – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Meritor® Announces New Assembly and Research and Development Facility in Mysore, India – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PACCAR Stock Soared 14.7% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mediator on watch after solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.14M for 6.58 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 570,618 shares. Interest Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 103,300 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management. Ftb has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, James Invest has 0.08% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 235,545 shares. Elk Creek Prns Lc owns 0.79% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 541,644 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 15,615 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 13,745 shares. 2,630 were accumulated by Pnc Service Grp Inc. Systematic Management LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Numerixs Technologies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 6,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 9,880 shares. Lpl Financial Limited holds 93,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seagate Technology plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $222.23 million for 15.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,035 shares to 26,534 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).