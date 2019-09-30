As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Upped Its Position; Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Its Holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by $49.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 406,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 726,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.15M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 431,999 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 billion, up from 29.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.62M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv has 251,554 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Limited stated it has 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 5,062 are owned by Regent Inv Management Lc. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 4,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited reported 9,087 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 26,347 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 183,193 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,350 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 403 shares. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 30,834 shares. Motco owns 98 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 101,467 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marathon reported 23,313 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 101,555 shares to 17.93 million shares, valued at $452.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71M shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

