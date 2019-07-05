As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Upped Its Holding by $104.58 Million; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose, Axiom International Investors Raised by $45.06 Million Its Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59 million, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 1.17 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 1.18 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 723,700 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,775 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cibc World Markets reported 62,145 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.05% or 2,326 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Ser Ltd has invested 0.16% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ls Invest Limited Liability Company owns 8,436 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 497,208 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 107,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance Company Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 500 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 49,879 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.02% or 13,938 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 184 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 6,873 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.