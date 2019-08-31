As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Lifted Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position by $11.94 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 3.88 million shares traded or 44.79% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 234,513 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 10,200 shares to 13,409 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.