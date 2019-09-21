As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.26 Million; Martin & Company Has Raised Its Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stake by $596,356

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 226,308 shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 69,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5,391 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 74,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12M shares traded or 209.42% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 251,400 shares to 510,600 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XBI) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Seagate (STX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Seagate (STX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq" published on April 25, 2019

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares to 32,010 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 14,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,516 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Heritage Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:HFWA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire" published on July 01, 2019