As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Price Declined, Aqr Capital Management Lowered Holding by $33.72 Million; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 733,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.31 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 2.77 million shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 17,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 746,396 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco by 30,940 shares to 24,095 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 39,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,567 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 19,015 shares to 47,675 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.08 million for 15.81 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.