As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Valuation Declined, Provise Management Group Boosted Stake; Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 112,892 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 95,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 5.66 million shares traded or 106.03% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Limited (WNS) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 147,698 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 215,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 148,353 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,673 shares to 59,724 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 14,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,311 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.