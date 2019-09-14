As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Market Valuation Declined, Group One Trading LP Trimmed Position; Crescent Park Management LP Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Boosted by $2.97 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 18,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 49,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 2.58M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (Call) by 4,800 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (Call) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (Put).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com holds 11,444 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,595 are owned by Huntington Bankshares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cypress Cap Grp invested in 7,022 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. Dumont & Blake Advsr Llc holds 0.31% or 15,860 shares. Meritage Port Management owns 57,872 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Limited has 68,499 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 214,807 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.86 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 146,527 shares. Jane Street Llc invested in 33,251 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 68,818 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,213 shares. Thompson Investment Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9,800 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 0.32% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 20,094 shares. Farmers Trust Com holds 0.95% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 24,775 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 0.41% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 114,371 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 188,211 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 257,310 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 0.96% or 84,081 shares. Zweig holds 0.46% or 35,974 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).