As Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Valuation Declined, Holder Anchorage Capital Group Cut Stake; Second Curve Capital Increases Holding in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 2.58M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 62,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 202,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 284,540 shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 86,504 shares. Td Asset holds 108,698 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bartlett Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 111,137 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.53% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 21,224 shares. Raymond James Na has 7,811 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation holds 79,400 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 49,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 17,450 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 566,403 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0% stake. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 184 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46,888 shares to 456,712 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

