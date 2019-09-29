As Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Anchorage Capital Group Lowered Position; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 230.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 27,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 39,275 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 11,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.21M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Stumbled on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.06 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 68,499 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 11,016 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 240,607 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 60,340 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 41,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.02% or 50,116 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 2,343 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Service Automobile Association holds 334,183 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 152,619 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.22% or 3.04 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 35,929 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 200 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 6,994 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 52,850 shares to 217,847 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 31,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 375 are held by Lenox Wealth Management. Telemus Capital Ltd Company reported 20,435 shares. Westfield Lp holds 0.75% or 2.19M shares. Phocas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bancorp Of The West owns 19,738 shares. 5,928 are owned by Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora. Lifeplan holds 0.08% or 3,542 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,944 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Gabalex Capital Lc accumulated 150,000 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Camarda Limited holds 1.89% or 21,261 shares in its portfolio. Beddow owns 38,400 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Art Limited Liability accumulated 13,870 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management holds 168,600 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc holds 1.17M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.