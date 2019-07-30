As Seagate Tech (STX) Stock Declined, Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Position Has Boosted by Carlson Capital L P

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Tech (STX) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 340,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,700 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 407,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 40,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 261,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 221,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 277,196 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 270,614 shares to 541,230 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.77M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 67,335 shares to 131,627 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.