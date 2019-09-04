As Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Value Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 252,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 328,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 581,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 15,017 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 196,866 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 39,747 shares. Hexavest Inc invested 1.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ironwood Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 20,516 shares. First Mercantile reported 6,850 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 25.90 million shares. 1.99M are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Johnson Fincl Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,482 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd reported 400,675 shares stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Communications has 0.51% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,240 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). North Star Invest reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,341 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt LP stated it has 297,196 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot Communication Ma has 6,132 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 548,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 17,167 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 43,533 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 69,549 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Heartland Advsr Incorporated invested in 188,878 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 14,114 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 53,167 shares. 16,481 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 48,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 47,735 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 195,675 shares. 393 are held by Glenmede Tru Commerce Na.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast to Acquire First Green Bancorp, Inc., Expanding Its Presence in the Attractive Orlando and Fort Lauderdale Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Seacoast Bank Announces Investor Day Webcast Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Merger details: Here’s what’s ahead for First Green Bank’s downtown Orlando office – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.22M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.00% negative EPS growth.