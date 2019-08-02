As Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stock Value Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased by $338,182 Its Holding; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 108,879 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 2.92M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 28,694 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 93,405 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, World has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Legal General Gp Incorporated Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 120,294 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 85,812 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 33,406 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 204,808 shares. California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.11% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

