As Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Market Valuation Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $338,182; One Capital Management Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Raised as Valuation Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 51,372 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $169.08. About 7.64M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $393,841 activity. Shaffer Charles M sold $121,385 worth of stock.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.67M for 13.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,541 shares to 69,290 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 16,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,370 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

