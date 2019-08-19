As Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Share Price Declined, Holder Banc Funds Co Cut Stake; Park Circle Co Maintains Stake in Park Natl (PRK)

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 32,120 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (SBCF) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 42,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 438,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 481,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 169,615 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost

More notable recent Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NewDominion Bank joins Park National organization NYSE:PRK – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park National Corporation reports 2018 financial results and announces next step in leadership succession – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carolina Alliance Bank joins Park National organization – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park National Corporation appoints David Trautman as Chairman and Matthew Miller as President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 12,376 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 807 shares or 0% of the stock. Barr E S And invested in 0.12% or 43,650 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 47,173 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company reported 12,022 shares stake. Basswood Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 67,640 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 79,167 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 12,747 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company holds 438,639 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 393 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 20,745 shares. Raymond James Inc stated it has 38,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.15 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Investment in Tampa bank is about to pay off in a big way for local entrepreneur, real estate firm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 21, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast Completes Acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Merger details: Here’s what’s ahead for First Green Bank’s downtown Orlando office – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.74 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Private Bancorp Of America Inc. by 33,391 shares to 434,309 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc..