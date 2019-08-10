As Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $836,602; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Price Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered by $25.78 Million Its Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl (SBCF) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 32,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 204,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 236,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp/Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 213,320 shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 58.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 169,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 118,046 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, down from 287,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 441,864 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,306 shares to 265,927 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 19,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.74 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 3,636 shares. Brown Advisory reported 42,826 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 11,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 53,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 34,845 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 250,599 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 48,748 shares. Vanguard reported 3.06M shares. Td Asset Management invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Barr E S And Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). King Luther Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 93,405 shares. 11,401 were reported by Cutler Cap Management Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $280.73M for 14.47 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 1.00M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 68,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).