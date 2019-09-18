As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stock Value Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Position by $351,000; Burlington Stores (BURL) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Raised Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 316,193 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 36,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Burlington Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.45. About 815,315 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies by 304,375 shares to 755,154 shares, valued at $38.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 51,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 11,620 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 12,408 shares. Cibc reported 2,802 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited owns 37,759 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd reported 24,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management holds 0.04% or 1,929 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23,450 shares to 107,105 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).