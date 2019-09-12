As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Its Position; Covalent Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 648,015 shares traded or 107.15% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 10.31M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% or 201,869 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 123,903 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 246,805 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bb&T stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cooperman Leon G invested in 2.23% or 12.95M shares. Next Financial Gp Incorporated has 330 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 572,610 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith And, a New York-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 28,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company reported 11,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 123,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Beder Tanya S.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $219,232 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 151,095 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 2.13M shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 106,269 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 33,300 shares. Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.50 million shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.61M shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 121,200 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 68,144 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 16,146 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 110,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1.41 million shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Internation by 65,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).