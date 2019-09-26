As Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Position by $1.90 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Cut Stake by $812,250

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 5,298 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 21,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 1.24M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 145,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 971,734 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 185,774 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco reported 3,377 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 1,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 16,933 shares. Grimes & Com reported 142,611 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,927 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has 383,202 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,060 shares. Bb&T reported 5,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,706 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 23,064 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 9,161 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 5.11 million shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.08% or 24,754 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.83% or 269,599 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 19,935 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 12.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

