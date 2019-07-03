As Seabridge Gold (SA) Market Value Declined, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position; As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 114,102 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 7.29 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.28% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 200,000 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 96,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Huntington Bancorporation holds 5,282 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 601,696 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 115,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 40 are held by Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Optimum Invest invested in 1,400 shares. Cleararc has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 866 shares. Qci Asset Ny invested in 0% or 250 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 25,844 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 203,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87M shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).