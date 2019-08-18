As Seabridge Gold (SA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Its Holding by $549,708; Jacobs Engineering (LH) Shares Rose While Hahn Capital Management Boosted by $8.71 Billion Its Stake

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 45,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 588,046 shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54B, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 602,749 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT) by 2,323 shares to 295,622 shares, valued at $14.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 6,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,913 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP).

