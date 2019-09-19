As Seaboard (SEB) Valuation Declined, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Holding by $901,648; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Increased Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 742 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $19.98 during the last trading session, reaching $4180. About 68 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 44,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 447,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.78 million, up from 403,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 531,259 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 27,364 shares to 248,395 shares, valued at $37.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 130,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).