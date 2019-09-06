As Seaboard (SEB) Stock Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Its Position; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Stake by $6.47 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 474,733 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.33 million, up from 411,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 490,615 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 364 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 7,325 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39 billion, down from 7,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $34.7 during the last trading session, reaching $4299.5. About 50 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 10,157 shares to 29,597 shares, valued at $51.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 29,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).