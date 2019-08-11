As Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Position; W. W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Value Rose While Coho Partners LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 364 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 7,325 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39B, down from 7,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $3808.47. About 320 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 484,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.90 million, up from 472,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 374,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 108 shares. Blair William And Il owns 0.13% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 68,736 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,088 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 8,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 101,342 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 15,178 shares. Front Barnett Lc has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,205 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 38,715 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.07% or 10,614 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 20,999 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 8,557 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

