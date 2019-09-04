As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Third Avenue Management Raised Position; Gam Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Price Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $12.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4215.85. About 35 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 118,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 122,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 108,505 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) by 100,080 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,818 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc..

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 13,050 shares to 19,300 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.55 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,255 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc invested in 6,348 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.19 million shares. Brinker Inc invested in 54,593 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Marathon Management stated it has 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acg Wealth owns 2,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Da Davidson & reported 84,556 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.