As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Market Value Declined, Third Avenue Management Has Upped Holding; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding by $4.93 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 3,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 44,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 279,630 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $74.93 during the last trading session, reaching $4000. About 41 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bank stated it has 18,559 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Company holds 3,799 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 206,177 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,973 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 23,405 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Markets Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Geode Management has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Buckingham Cap owns 12,366 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Korea Inv Corp owns 26,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 2,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 15,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares to 78,047 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 40,785 shares to 483,250 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN).