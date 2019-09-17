As Scripps Ew (SSP) Share Value Declined, Litespeed Management Upped Position by $653,190; Argyle Capital Management Has Lifted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $2.22 Million; Share Value Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 241,079 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 2.17M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Survey: Small, mid-size business owners still optimistic – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s what’s up at PNC’s fintech subsidiary â€” starting with a new type of bank account – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advsrs invested in 1,556 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.45% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salem Management has 0.32% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Basswood Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability reported 14,439 shares stake. Atlantic Union Retail Bank accumulated 0.62% or 33,572 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 3,644 shares. Commercial Bank invested in 18,657 shares. Bessemer Group holds 156,482 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest reported 115,162 shares stake. Family Firm reported 1,916 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Iron Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,984 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 22,859 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Company stated it has 103 shares. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 10,352 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 697,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc accumulated 15,404 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.01% or 147,650 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 87,581 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.73% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 184,521 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 57,419 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 152,414 shares. Blackrock invested in 8.33 million shares.