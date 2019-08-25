As Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Shares Declined, Shareholder American Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $3.19 Million; Cibc World Markets Cut Its Holding in Ppl Com (PPL) by $4.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 143,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 95,467 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 239,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 60.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 159,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 103,157 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 262,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 425,665 shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $161,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Shine Invest Advisory Ser has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 33 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Punch & Inv Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 466,661 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 74,522 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.4% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 933,327 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 1,610 shares. American Financial Gp invested in 103,157 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 44,086 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc owns 553,683 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 49,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 35,012 shares. 2,732 were reported by Alphaone Serv Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc accumulated 51,600 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 32,299 shares to 98,902 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 343,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).