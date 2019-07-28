As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Valuation Rose, Broadview Advisors Has Raised Stake by $306,150; Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Ross Stores (ROST) by $1.41 Million as Share Price Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 15,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 96,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 0.14% or 265,653 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.31% or 42,870 shares. First Mercantile reported 3,847 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 12,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 628 were reported by Sun Life. 1,511 are owned by Shine Advisory. 2,944 are held by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. Oakworth has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,142 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 92,729 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Shelton Mgmt owns 3,408 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru invested in 1,316 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45M for 23.85 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,150 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 196,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,117 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 23,392 shares. 14,755 were reported by Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Boyar Asset Management holds 1.7% or 28,713 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin owns 119,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 101 shares. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Glenmede Na owns 129 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James Associates holds 111,067 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 22,301 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,417 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Company Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 4,284 shares.