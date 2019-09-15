As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stephens Has Cut Position; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 13,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.93. About 502,346 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,542 shares to 360,575 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 15,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Management owns 0.09% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 25,150 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Charter Trust stated it has 2,989 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 6,025 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management holds 430 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.72 million shares stake. Automobile Association invested in 5,841 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 3,524 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Interstate Bancorp invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 109,240 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 2,876 shares. Northern has 672,907 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Next Fin Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 272 shares.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Surprising Industry the U.S.-China Trade War Could Throttle – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Stock Rose 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oarsman Capital Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 9,283 shares. Central Bancorp Trust Com stated it has 288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor invested in 25,858 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 333,837 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7.36 million shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 50.56M shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability owns 90,449 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 4,503 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors has 6,095 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 39,513 shares. Financial Advisory reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meyer Handelman accumulated 87,568 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,250 shares to 18,140 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.