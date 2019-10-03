As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Increased Holding by $1.14 Million; Lincoln National Increased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $323,736 as Stock Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 425,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94 million, up from 414,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 273,997 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 35,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 31,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 5.41M shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Abbott Announces New Data That Shows Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Help Doctors Better Determine Which Patients are Having a Heart Attack – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

