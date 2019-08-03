As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Market Value Rose, Deprince Race & Zollo Raised by $494,832 Its Stake; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Valuation Declined, Buckhead Capital Management Lifted by $1.45 Million Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 6,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 355,218 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, up from 348,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 834,044 shares traded or 84.60% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.16M shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Scotts® Extends Partnership With Major League Baseball – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Stock Rose 10% in February – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schulhoff, Ohio-based fund reported 53,350 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.21% or 1.10M shares. Security National Tru Communication owns 800 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 0.02% or 38,466 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 732,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors has 275,657 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 5,663 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Boyar Asset Management has 28,713 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 9,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hudock Group Inc Lc holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 12,106 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $25.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 440,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,109 shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs. National Pension Ser owns 179,173 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,168 shares. King Luther Cap Management has 12,017 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,576 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 31,762 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 104,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 54,996 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Burney has 0.78% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Financial Pro Inc has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 71,193 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 33,870 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.