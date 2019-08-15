As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Market Valuation Rose, Broadview Advisors Has Upped by $306,150 Its Position; Forte Capital Has Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $654,444; Share Price Declined

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 318,775 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,571 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 2,945 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 146,172 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 79,184 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 91,339 shares. Private Cap Inc holds 8,450 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 489,705 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 109,882 shares. Virtu Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,957 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 1.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakbrook holds 0.25% or 75,582 shares. 4,349 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Co. Hilltop Holdg, a Texas-based fund reported 9,505 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Inr Advisory Svcs Lc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Communications, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,874 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,983 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,313 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 2,838 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Connable Office holds 3,484 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 126 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). C M Bidwell Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 1,030 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd accumulated 15 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,280 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 6,923 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 13,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 57,650 shares to 198,225 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).