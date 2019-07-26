As Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) Shares Rose, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Holding; Veritable LP Has Increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $427,380 as Stock Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (SMG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 8,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 341,532 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 7,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,636 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 137,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 705,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,704 shares to 67,816 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.